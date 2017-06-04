CCU to implement new clear bag policy for sporting events

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A new stadium will not be the only change Coastal Carolina fans see this fall.

Starting in August 2017, Coastal Carolina University will only allow clear bags into athletic events.

“This new policy will also limit the size and style of bags carried into ticketed venues,” the athletics website reads.

Approved bags for athletic events include one gallon Ziploc bags, clear plastic or vinyl bags, or small clutch bags. Coastal Carolina University Athletics (@GoCCUSports) tweeted an infographic explaining the new policy:

“We are continually working to improve the game day experience for our fans, as well as provide the safest possible atmosphere in which to enjoy those games,” said Athletic Director Matt Hogue, according to the website. “We believe the new Clear Bag policy is an effective way to both ensure the safety of all involved, and expedite fans’ entrance into our facilities. Many colleges, universities and professional leagues have implemented similar policies to great effect, and Coastal Carolina Will follow suit as we continue to expand and enhance our athletic programs.”

The policy will follow the recommendations set by the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security Best practices guide, according to the website. It also supports the “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign put on by Homeland Security.

The website further says that event staff will have locations at shuttle stops and at the victory bell between the Brooks and Spring Brooks stadiums with Ziploc bags for fans that need them. These locations open three hours before an event and remain open until the end of the future quarter.

The full listing of approved and prohibited bags and items can be found at the Coastal Carolina University Athletics site.