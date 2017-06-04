Fatal accident in Charleston overnight

Charleston, SC (WBTW) – Charleston Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred overnight.

At 3:35 a.m. Sunday morning, a vehicle collided with two trees at Bantry Circle and Bluewater Way. The trees hit the passenger side of the vehicle, causing the passenger to be ejected from the vehicle, according to an email from the Charleston Police Public Information Officer. The passenger was taken to St. Francis, then to Medical University of South Carolina, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver is reported to have received minor injuries. The accident is still being investigated.