Lane closure on Ocean Boulevard due to construction

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) –

There will be a lane closure on Ocean Boulevard from Monday, June 5 to Wednesday June 7.

In a Facebook post, Myrtle Beach City officials says the contractor for the new Hilton Ocean 16 Hotel, which will be located at 1600 North Ocean Boulevard, will be closing the north-bound travel and bike lane of North Ocean Boulevard. Drivers can expect North Ocean Boulevard to be closed between 15 and 16 Avenues North.

“Crews must close the lanes to set up a second crane for the construction of the hotel,” the Facebook post reads.

During this time, traffic heading north on Ocean Boulevard will be shifted into the median for continued travel, while the south-bound traffic lane will remain open and unaffected.