Miss SC, Miss SC Teen pageants to take place in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Miss South Carolina Pageant will be held on Saturday, June 24th, at the Township Auditorium in Columbia.

The pageant will begin at 8:00 p.m.

The Miss South Carolina Teen Pageant will be held on Friday, June 23rd, in the same location, and it will begin at 7:00 p.m.

There will be three nights of preliminary competitions for both pageants from June 20th-22nd.

Those competitions will begin at 7:00 p.m. each night.

You can buy tickets for the events through Ticketmaster or at theTownship Auditorium box office.

The winner of the Miss South Carolina Pageant will compete at the Miss America Pageant, and the winner of the Miss South Carolina Teen Pageant will compete at America’s Most Outstanding Teen competition.

Rachel Wyatt is the reigning Miss South Carolina, as well as the 1st runner-up to Miss America.

Makayla Stark is the reigning Miss South Carolina Teen.