Moped driver killed after being hit by car in Longs

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a moped driver Saturday evening.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:55 p.m., Saturday.  The crash happened on SC 9 near Charter Drive.

Southern says a moped and a Chrysler 300 were driving South on SC 9 when the Chrysler 300 struck the moped from behind killing the moped driver.

The driver of the Chrysler was arrested and charged with driving too fast for conditions, no vehicle license tag and having an uninsured vehicle.

The coroner has not released the identity of the driver at this time.  The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

