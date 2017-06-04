NC ‘Brunch Bill’ heads to House for possible approval

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The so-called “Brunch Bill” passed the North Carolina Senate last week and is now on its way to the House.

The bill would allow businesses to start serving alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Greg Hatem, the owner of the bar Raleigh Times, supports the pending legislation.

“I think Raleigh is a changing city. I think we are becoming a 24/7 city. And I think this is a positive adaptation of what were are seeing for the future. I think it’s good for Raleigh. I think it’s good for North Carolina,” Hatem said.

Downtown brunch eaters have mixed feelings on both sides of the bill.

“I think it’s about a tossup. I think 10 o’clock is probably a little early to satisfy the other side,” Raleigh native Dan Vena said.

Reverend Dr. William Newkirk, pastor of Oak City Baptist Church in Raleigh, is not pleased.

“I’m not surprised that people are trying to make a profit on everything today. Without regards to our God and what he stands for,” Newkirk said.

Other popular brunch spots like Capital Club 16 also want the Brunch Bill to pass.

“We are a fan of the Brunch Bill. We feel it will help with the flow of service. We feel like if people want to partake they can and if they don’t want to have a beverage before noon then they don’t have to. But I think it’s something for everybody,” said Jake Wolf, owner of Capital Club 16 in Raleigh.

If the bill does pass, ABC stores would still remain closed on Sundays.