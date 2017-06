MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach defeated Down East 10-2 on Saturday night at TicketReturn.com field. The Pelicans jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first thanks to a two-RBI hit by Tyler Alamo and a two-run homer by Matt Rose.

Thomas Hatch was outstanding on the mound to earn his first win of the season. He threw 6.1 innings, striking out five. He did not allow an earned run.

Myrtle Beach is back in action tomorrow night at Buies Creek. First pitch is 4 p.m.