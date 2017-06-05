2017 AG+Art tour kickoff in Florence county

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The 2017 AG and Arts festival got started in Florence county this year.

“We should have been involved maybe a few years ago, but we are active now and we plan on continuing this and hoping we get the word out there,” said AG+Art tour information specialist, Betsy Hannan.

This year is very unique because Florence County is included in the tour for the first time. This gives tour visitors to see great vendors that haven’t had the chance to be recognized.

“I’m glad Florence has been given this opportunity to also be a part of this since it’s been around for years and now we are able to embrace Florence,” said Tour participant Harry McFadden.

After a successful first weekend officials tell News 13, Florence counties participation will continue for future tours. The AG and Art tour will continue throughout the month of June.