5 killed in Orlando workplace shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/WFLA) – Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office say five people were killed during a shooting at a business in an industrial area near Orlando.

The shooting was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on North Forsyth Road, near Hanging Moss Road, according to WESH.

The Orange County sheriff says three men and one woman were killed. The lone gunman killed himself, officials say. Seven people survived.

Investigators say the 45-year-old gunman is among the dead from a self-inflicted wound. He has been identified as a disgruntled former employee who was fired back in April.

On its official Twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the “situation” had been contained.

In addition to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, agents with the FBI joint terrorism task force and the ATF are at the scene.

The Orange County Sheriff, FBI and Mayor are all expected to give an update later in the morning.

The investigation has shut down Forsyth Road between University and State Road 50.

No further details were immediately available.

Governor Rick Scott released this statement on the incident:

Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before. I have been briefed by our law enforcement officials on this tragic incident and Ann and I are praying for the families who lost loved ones today. I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence. I will remain in contact with the Orlando law enforcement community throughout the day as more information is made available.”

To recap: 3 men, one woman killed by lone shooter at business on Forsyth Rd. One man died at ORMC. Shooter killed himself. Seven survivors. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

Sheriff Demings on scene of tragic shooting with multiple fatalities. Getting briefing. Will address media shortly. pic.twitter.com/f7jZrmXuhl — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017