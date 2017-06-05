Conway mayor: Search for new city administrator will continue

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The City of Conway says the search for its new administrator will continue.

Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy updated News13 on the search for a new administrator Monday night after a regularly-scheduled city council meeting. She says while the process drew several qualified candidates, leaders didn’t find someone who would be “the right fit” for the city.

Council decided to re-advertise for the position back in March.

“We’ve since decided we might just slow down a bit. Our city administrator will be with us through the month of June, and we’ve decided as a council that we will seek to hire an interim administrator in the meantime,” Bellamy explained.

Bellamy says she thinks it’ll take between six and nine months to start over with the search.

“[It is] one of the things we want this interim administrator to help us to do,” she added.

Bellamy says the city has found a person it would like to serve as interim city administrator.

“We’re just starting the conversation about how we might negotiate terms that are pleasing to both sides,” she said.

Current City of Conway Administrator Bill Graham is set to retire at the end of June.