Georgetown County drug distribution investigation nets 3 arrests

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit arrested three people Thursday in reference to a drug distribution investigation in Georgetown County.

A press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began late in 2016 after agents received reports alleging that Antwuan Bryant, 32, was involved in drug activity in Williamsburg County.

Bryant was on a GPS monitoring anklet after an arrest for possession with intent to distribute crack, 3rd offense in Horry County. Agents also say Bryant was arrested while still on the ankle monitor in Georgetown County in September of 2016 for assault and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

After Bryant moved to Georgetown County, “he became the source of community allegations regarding traffic at this home connected to drug distribution,” the release states.

On June 1, agents and deputies performed a traffic stop on Bryant and Maurice Gerald, 47, on Trinity Road in Georgetown. Officers said Bryant lied about his name to avoid being charged with driving while license suspended but he was arrested.

According to a report, while in the deputy’s car, he began chewing a large ball of cocaine he had hidden in his mouth. Although Bryant claimed he was chewing candy, he was transported to the hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

Officers said a large amount of cash was found in Bryant’s pocket and MDMA and packaging materials were found in the suspects’ truck. Remnants of the cocaine he attempted to eat were later found in the deputy’s car, the press release states. Gerald was also arrested and charged for the MDMA found in the truck.

Agents and deputies executed a search warrant at his home on Carvers Bay Road and found MDMA, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana and over four grams of Fentanyl powder. Agents also found a loaded pistol, drug records, packaging materials and money. Camille Weaver, 30, Bryant’s girlfriend and the mother of his children, was also arrested at the home.

On Friday, Bryant signed himself out of the hospital and was immediately transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center.

He was able to post bond on his charges by Saturday but rather than being released, he was transported to the J. Rueben Long Detention Center pending a bond revocation hearing because he was arrested while already wearing a GPS ankle monitor for other crimes.

Bryant is currently being held in Horry County pending a Circuit Court hearing regarding his bond status.

The 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, is comprised the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Georgetown Police Department, 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Myrtle Beach Police Department, North Myrtle Beach DPS, Coastal Carolina University DPS, Conway Police Department, Surfside Beach Police Department, Horry County Police Department and the SC Army National Guard Counter Drug Task Force.