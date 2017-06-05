Golfer makes hole-in-one on Day 1 of Veterans Golf Classic

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The 18th annual Veterans Golf Classic kicked off on Monday, with more than 300 people from 29 states participating. The shot of the day came from Bob Van Lorynen, a 20 year Air Force veteran, who made a hole-in-one on the 8th hole. Click on the video to hear what he had to say about making his first ever hole-in-one.

More about the Veterans Golf Classic:

A 54-hole, two-man team event, the Veterans Golf Classic is open to all current and former members of the military and their friends, and is played June 5-7.

The host courses for this year’s event are: Shaftesbury Glen, the Norman Course at Barefoot Resort, Wild Wing Avocet, Prestwick Country Club, International Club, The Witch, Thistle and Long Bay Golf Club. All nine host courses earned at least 4 stars, according to Golf Digest’s Best Places to Play Guide.

The event ends Wednesday night with an awards banquet, where the colors of each service branch – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard – are presented.

The competition extends beyond the standard two-man team event. The Branch Challenge pits the five branches of the U.S. Military against each other. Participants are entered into the contest and at the end of the tournament the branch with the lowest score is crowned champion.