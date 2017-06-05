Horry County police mourn fallen officer 17 years later

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police and others came together Monday to remember Corporal Dennis Lyden.

Corporal Lyden was shot and killed 17 years ago today when he investigated a suspicious vehicle on Highway 544. Two people in the car attacked him and shot him with his own weapon. Both were caught within a few days.

Since his death, officers have met at Corporal Lyden’s grave at Hillcrest Cemetery every year.

“He was a quiet man, a dedicated servant, a family man, and he was committed to the citizens of Horry County. And he made the ultimate sacrifice to keep Horry County safe,” said Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill. “We’re grateful to serve the citizens of Horry County, and we work real hard and train real hard so that this thing should never happen again in Horry County, but those dangers are ever present.”

The man who killed Corporal Lyden, James Nathaniel Bryant, is on death row.