Marion home destroyed by fire

MARION, SC (WBTW) – A home in Marion was destroyed following a fire Sunday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the Marion Rural Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire at 2239 Admiral Loop around 7:09 p.m. Sunday.

Fire officials say no one was inside the double-wide trailer at the time of the blaze. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and clear the scene in less than three hours.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire.