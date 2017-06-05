Marion home destroyed by fire

By Published:
Image Source: Marion Rural Fire Department

MARION, SC (WBTW) – A home in Marion was destroyed following a fire Sunday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the Marion Rural Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire at 2239 Admiral Loop around 7:09 p.m. Sunday.

Fire destroys Marion home

Fire officials say no one was inside the double-wide trailer at the time of the blaze. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and clear the scene in less than three hours.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s