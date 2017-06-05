Police search for suspect after shots fired at Pirates Voyage

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police have identified a person wanted in reference to the shooting at Pirates Voyage earlier in the month.

A tweet from the department states officers are searching for Louis Vandunk.

Louis Vandunk is WANTED for the June 4th shooting at Pirate's Voyage.

Info? Call 843.915.8477 pic.twitter.com/0INPfDpOtc — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) June 19, 2017

Horry County police were called to a shooting reported at the dinner theater on June 4. A Horry County police report confirms officers responded to 8907 North Kings Highway around 8:30 p.m.

According to the report, a security guard said he saw two males near the front of the business run around to the back of the building then heard three to five shots ring out. The witness also told police one of the men then got in a white car and drove off. Another employee also said they saw one suspect run to the back of the parking lot, turn and fire three shots back toward to building.

The report also names a third witness who “had gotten a call from her baby daddy asking if she was ok.” When the woman said she was okay, the caller told her he got a call from the suspect saying there was a shootout at Pirates Voyage and a woman was shot. The third witness was able to show police where the suspect was sitting earlier in the evening.

Officers interviewed members of the party the suspect was reportedly sitting with at Pirates Voyage. The man police spoke to insisted he didn’t know the suspect and was never with him, but the report state the man “seemed to be very nervous about the questions being asked.”

The server for that party’s table said two adults and three children initially showed up to the table. The waitress also told police there was another man who showed up to the table late and after the waitress got his drink order, he was gone. The same man who told police he did not know the suspect allegedly told the waitress they would need a box for the man’s food after he did not come back to the table.

Police checked all local hospitals for gunshot victims and canvassed the area but never located any victims. The report states investigators did collect a 9MM bullet from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843.915.8477.