Suspect photos released in Andrews bank robbery

(SOUTH STRAND NEWS) -The Andrews Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at TD Bank that followed a bomb threat at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store.

Andrews Police Chief Melvyn Garrett said his officers and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene at the bank on

South Morgan Avenue and at the Piggly Wiggly on West Ashland Street.

Garrett said he couldn’t be certain at this point, but that the bomb threat “would appear to be a diversion” so officers would respond to the Piggly Wiggly before the bank robbery,

He said the bomb threat came in around noon and the robbery happened shortly afterward.

He said as far as he knows, no one was hurt in the robbery.

Police have released pictures of the suspect in a Monday bank robbery in Andrews. Chief Garrett said police think one suspect was involved. The images show a person with their face covered and wearing a white shirt while pointing a gun at the bank teller. Garrett said the suspect left on a blue bicycle.

Full statement from Chief Garrett:

Around noon today, the Andrews Police Department responded to the Piggly Wiggly located at 15 West Ashland Street in reference to a bomb threat. Units quickly arrived, cordon off the area, and cleared the workers and patrons from inside. Contact was then made with Horry County Bomb squad who responded to the scene to check for explosive devices. Moments later, officers received a report of an armed robbery at the TD Bank located on South Morgan Avenue. Units responded to the bank, secured the area, and requested the Sheriff’s Office blood hound team. I cannot confirm that the two incidents are related; however, it would appear that the bomb threat was called in as a diversion.