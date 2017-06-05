TD Bank in Andrews robbed following bomb threat

(SOUTH STRAND NEWS) -The Andrews Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at TD Bank that followed a bomb threat at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store.

Andrews Police Chief Melvyn Garrett said his officers and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene at the bank on South Morgan Avenue and at the Piggly Wiggly on West Ashland Street.

Garrett said he couldn’t be certain at this point, but that the bomb threat “would appear to be a diversion” so officers would respond to the Piggly Wiggly before the bank robbery,

He said the bomb threat came in around noon and the robbery happened shortly afterward.

He said as far as he knows, no one was hurt in the robbery. He said he doesn’t yet have a description of the suspect or suspects but that his officers were gathering information.