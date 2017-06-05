StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

Big changes are on the way to start the work week with good rain chances through mid-week. A slow moving cold front will approach from the west today, at the same time deep moisture from an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will move towards Florida interacting with the front. This will keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast today, becoming more widespread for Tuesday. The main threat with any storms will be the heavy rain. 1-2 inches of rain area wide are possible with pockets of 3-4 inches possible. The front will move offshore by Wednesday and we’ll start to dry out towards the end of the week.

Today, mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Highs 86-88 inland, 84-85 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy, showers and storms likely, Highs low to mid 80s.