Tour bus catches fire on Hwy 501 in Marion County

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy of the Marion Rural Fire Dept.

Tour bus fire

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Fire officials confirm a tour bus caught fire on Highway 501 in Marion County Monday morning.

Marion Rural Fire Chief Billy Wallace says the bus caught fire on Highway 501 around 10:15 a.m. A Facebook post on the Marion Rural Fire Department’s page states “all occupants were out of the tour bus.”

The driver was the only person on the bus at the time and the fire reportedly began when a tire on the bus blew, Chief Wallace said.

Marion Rural Fire Department was assisted by the Rains Fire Department and Horry County Fire and Rescue crews.

By 11:35 a.m., the scene was clear, the department’s Facebook page confirms.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s