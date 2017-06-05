Town of Surfside Beach cancels July 4 fireworks, cites damage to pier

Related Coverage No money budgeted to repair Surfside Beach Pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Town officials announced Monday that Surfside Beach will not be shooting off fireworks this July 4th.

The town made the announcement Monday morning on their Facebook page, citing damage to the pier.

Though the fireworks will be missing this year, the Independence Day celebration still boasts entertainment and live music on Surfside Beach. According to the town’s page, the event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 on Surfside Drive.

Late May, town officials passed the first reading of its 2017-2018 budget that did not include money to fix the pier. Leaders say they’re still waiting on a FEMA grant consultant as well as the report from an engineering firm to offer options on how to rebuild the pier.

The town administrator said there will be a meeting after Memorial Day Weekend with the FEMA project consultants, pier design, and engineers and staff.