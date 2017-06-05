Town of Surfside Beach cancels July 4 fireworks, cites damage to pier

By Published: Updated:

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Town officials announced Monday that Surfside Beach will not be shooting off fireworks this July 4th.

The town made the announcement Monday morning on their Facebook page, citing damage to the pier.

Though the fireworks will be missing this year, the Independence Day celebration still boasts entertainment and live music on Surfside Beach. According to the town’s page, the event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 on Surfside Drive.

Late May, town officials passed the first reading of its 2017-2018 budget that did not include money to fix the pier. Leaders say they’re still waiting on a FEMA grant consultant as well as the report from an engineering firm to offer options on how to rebuild the pier.

The town administrator said there will be a meeting after Memorial Day Weekend with the FEMA project consultants, pier design, and engineers and staff.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s