Vanderbilt Ends Clemson’s Baseball Season

CLEMSON, S.C. – Matt Ruppenthal pitched 6.0 scoreless innings and Will Toffey hit two homers with five RBIs in Vanderbilt’s 8-0 win over No. 15 Clemson to capture the Clemson Regional title at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Monday night. The Commodores improved to 36-23-1 and advanced to the Corvallis Super Regional to face Oregon State next weekend. The Tigers’ season came to end with a 42-21 record.

Ruppenthal (3-3) earned the win by allowing just three hits, no runs and one walk with five strikeouts. Alex Eubanks (7-6) suffered the loss, as he gave up four hits, two runs and no walks with two strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.

Toffey, the Clemson Regional MVP, laced a two-run homer to center field in the third inning, then he belted a three-run homer in Vanderbilt’s four-run fifth inning. The Commodores added a run in the sixth inning on JJ Bleday’s single, his third of the game, and a run in the ninth inning on Jeren Kendall’s double.

2017 Clemson (S.C.) Regional All-Tournament Team

C – Kyle Wilkie, Clemson

1B – John Valente, St. John’s

2B – Jordan Greene, Clemson

SS – Logan Davidson*, Clemson

3B – Will Toffey*, Vanderbilt

OF – Ro Coleman*, Vanderbilt

OF – Jeren Kendall, Vanderbilt

OF – Andrew Moritz, UNC Greensboro

DH/UT – Seth Beer*, Clemson

P – Tyler Jackson*, Clemson

P – Kyle Wright, Vanderbilt

MVP – Will Toffey*, Vanderbilt

* – unanimous selection

