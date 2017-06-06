Conway City Councilman jailed on suspicion of DUI

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway City Councilman was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence over the weekend.

According to Georgetown County Detention Center online booking records, William Goldfinch, IV, was booked into the jail at 3 a.m. Sunday morning for one charge of DUI. Booking information indicates Goldfinch was arrested by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Goldfinch was released from jail at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on a $992 bond, according to the detention center’s booking website.

Before Monday night’s Conway City Council meeting, Goldfinch said he had no comment on his June 4 arrest and was concentrated on business only ahead of the council meeting.

News13 reached out to Conway City Clerk for a comment or statement from Mayor Barbara Jo Blain-Bellamy, but have not received a response at the time of this posting. The police report related to Goldfinch’s arrest has not yet been released by South Carolina Highway Patrol.