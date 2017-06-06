SC OSHA investigates after Darlington man killed in forklift accident

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Officials say an employee has died following an accident involving a forklift at Darlington Shredding.

Darlington Shredding is a scrap metal dealer located on Steel Mill Road in Darlington.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says a “workplace accident” took place around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. The death is not suspicious in nature, Lt. Kilgo says.

Todd Hardee, the Darlington County coroner said Tommy Perkins, 51, of Darlington was killed. The coroner adds that no one else was injured in the accident. Hardee says the coroners office is still investigating the cause of the accident.

Hardee says an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

According to Lesia Shannon Kudelka, Communications Director with the S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation SC OSHA is investigating the accident.

OSHA looks for any violation that may have in any way contributed to the accident. Investigations generally take at least eight weeks.