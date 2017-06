DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Officials say an employee has died following an accident involving a forklift at Darlington Shredding.

Darlington Shredding is a scrap metal dealer located on Steel Mill Road in Darlington.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says a “workplace accident” took place around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. The death is not suspicious in nature, Lt. Kilgo says.

The Darlington County coroner has not yet released the person’s identity or how they died.