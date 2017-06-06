Egg Day prompts kitchen inspiration

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – National Egg Day was June 3, and while the origin of Egg Day is unclear, it serves as a prompt to get inspired in the kitchen when preparing eggs. The Famous Toastery restaurant recently launched a new menu that includes cage free eggs, and two members of the team at the Myrtle Beach location joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. on Monday to provide some egg preparation ideas.

Brian Antash and Tim McGinnis chatted about their seasonal “lobster scramble” and the menu stable the “avocado Benedict.” What the video for more details. You can also find directions to the local Famous Toastery location here: http://www.famoustoastery.com/location/myrtle-beach-sc/

The ingredients in the dishes are as follows:

Lobster Scramble fresh Maine lobster scrambled with roasted red peppers Parmesan cheese served with breakfast potatoes and toast



Avocado Benny split avocado baked with two eggs any style topped with pepper jack cheese and Cajun spices served with pico de gallo and fresh fruit

