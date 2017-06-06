Georgetown County begins June mosquito spraying; beekeepers warned

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County says they are beginning spraying plans to combat mosquitoes in the area in June.

Mosquito spraying will be begin in certain areas of the county from June 4th until June 10th. Spraying will occur between 5 p.m., to 12 a.m., or from 3:30 a.m., to 6 a.m., county leaders said in a press release. During that time, the following areas will be sprayed.

-Litchfield

-Kensington

-Wedgefield

-Western portion of City of Georgetown

-Sampit

-Choppee/Dunbar

S. Island Road has already been sprayed earlier this week. The schedule is subject to change due to weather condition and frequency of citizen callers. Aerial sprays are not schedule at this time.

If you are a beekeeper, you are asked to call and register with Georgetown County. After registering, they will call and warn you of any mosquito spraying they conduct as well as post a sign where the bees are located so the trucks know where they need to turn the mist off. Georgetown County officials say even beekeepers that live in private property should register with the county so they can warn them of any future aerial spraying. To register, contact the Georgetown County Mosquito Control Program at (843) 545-2616 or (843) 503-6830.

The chemicals will not be sprayed if the drivers see residents outside, so officials ask that people stay in their homes when they see the truck approaching their area and bring in items like pet bowls, prior to spraying.

To reduce the chances of being bitten and to help control the mosquito population in the city, residents can consider staying inside during peak mosquito biting times which are dusk and dawn, use an insect repellent with DEET, dispose of old tires, buckets and any other containers that might hold water and change the water in birdbaths and wading pools at least once a week.