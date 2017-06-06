Grand Strand Health graduates first Transitional Year residency class

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Grand Strand Health’s Graduate Medical Education program graduated its first Transitional Year residency class. The Transitional Year residency program accepted 12 residents in July 2016 for a one-year post-graduate training to prepare for residences in medical, surgical and other specialties.

On Saturday, June 3, the 12 Transitional Year residents graduated from the program and are now taking the next steps to advance their careers in areas such as radiology, dermatology, emergency medicine, ophthalmology, anesthesia and other specialties. “I learned that a foundation of general medical knowledge will be extremely important in the future as I pursue a more specialized field in Ophthalmology,” said Ryan Mercer, MD, graduate of the Transitional Year residency program.

In July 2017, Grand Strand Health’s Graduate Medical Education program will expand its residency programs with the addition of Emergency Medicine and Family Medicine. The five programs will have a total of 79 residents for the 2017-2018 academic year.