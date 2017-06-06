Hartsville teens jailed after traffic stop reveals drugs, loaded gun

By Published:
Darlington County deputies discover pot, pills, and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop near Hartsville. (Image Source: DCSO)

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Two Hartsville teens were arrested Sunday after Darlington County Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and discovered drugs and a handgun.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo with Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were on routine patrol around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning on East Carolina Avenue near Hartsville, when a deputy initiated a traffic stop.

During the stop, deputies recovered 104 grams of marijuana, 85 Hydrocodone pill, and a loaded .40 caliber pistol, Lt. Kilgo confirms.

McKenzie Michael Stevens and De’Antre Lamont Cooks, both 19, of Hartsville, are each charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, schedule two, and unlawful carrying of a handgun. Both suspects are currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

