Horry County council makes final call on budget, ATAX funds Tuesday night

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County leaders made the final decision Tuesday on how they will spend hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars.

One of the major take-aways for this fiscal year’s budget is that there will be no tax increase.

This year’s budget will include an average 3 percent merit increase in pay for all county employees, as well as an additional nine new patrol officers to the Horry County Police Department and four detention officers for the sheriff’s office.

The county is also sticking with the decision to withhold funds from the City of Myrtle Beach’s project to build a children’s museum and a library because of the city’s decision to make county residents pay to park and pay to get a library card.

“We’re sticking to our guns. You know, we’re not changing the fact that we’re withholding the $300k for their Superblock thing that they want to do with the library and museum and we’re holding the line on the $35k because they will not allow Horry County citizens that don’t live in Myrtle Beach to have a library card without paying for it, and we don’t feel like that’s fair,” Council member Johnny Vaught said.

The county also approved the final reading of the ATAX funds. More than $1 million went towards beach cleanup and roadside litter cleanup and more than a million went towards Horry County beach patrol.