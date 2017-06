CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – County leaders also passed the third and final reading to tear down abandoned homes in Horry County.

That means the county will now have the power to tear down old properties in the county they see as unfit after the demolition is approved by council

Council also approved the third and final reading to protect sand dunes in the county.

That means new signs will go up in the county warning people about walking on the dunes and beach patrol will start heavily enforcing the law.