McLeod Health physicians and hospitals recognized for excellence in healthcare

FLORENCE, SC – McLeod Health physicians and hospitals were recently recognized for providing excellence in healthcare by national healthcare research leader Professional Research Consultants, Inc. (PRC). The awards were presented during PRC’s 2017 Excellence in Healthcare Conference on June 2.

Dr. William A. Jackson, a McLeod Cardiologist, was recognized as a Top Performer for Overall Quality of Physician Care. He was ranked at or above the 100th percentile which equates to one of the highest scoring physicians in the nation. The following eight McLeod physicians were also honored for being ranked in the top ten percent in the nation as 5-Star recipients: Dr. C. Richard Alexander, Dr. Joslyn Angus, Jr.,

Dr. Gary Emerson, Dr. Keith Harkins, Dr. Eric Heimberger, Dr. Guy McClary, Jr., Dr. Richard Mohr, III, and Dr. William Newsom.

The honors received by hospital include:

McLeod Health Cheraw

5-Star HCAHPS Award for “Communication about Medications”

McLeod Darlington

Top Performer HCAHPS Award for “Communication with Doctors”

5-Star HCAHPS Award for “Overall Rating”

5-Star HCAHPS Award for “Care Transition”

5-Star HCAHPS Award for “Communication with Nurses”

5-Star HCAHPS Award for “Communication about Medications”

McLeod Loris

Gold Achievement Award for Discharge Deep Dive on Understanding Symptoms to Monitor

Silver Achievement Award for Emergency Department Service Excellence Standards Deep Dive

McLeod Regional Medical Center

Platinum Achievement Award for Inpatient Medical/Surgical Services project: “From Reds to Riches: Clean Work Makes the Dream Work”