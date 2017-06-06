Negotiation team speaking with armed man barricaded in Horry County home

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police were called to Palmetto Green Drive in Longs overnight about a man who barricaded himself inside his home.

Horry County police spokesperson Krystal Dotson confirms he has a weapon, but no shots have been fired and no injuries have been reported. A Tweet from the department states there are no hostages.

The negotiation team was on scene speaking to the individual hoping to surrender quickly and safely Tuesday afternoon, according to Dotson.

In a Facebook live video posted around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dotson remarked that police have been on scene for approximately 12 hours.

 

