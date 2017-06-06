Paris: Police shoot man who attacked officer at Notre-Dame cathedral

(CNN) – Police in Paris shot and injured a man who tried to attack officers with a hammer at Notre-Dame cathedral in the center of the city.

Paris police told CNN that a man was shot after attacking an officer with a hammer. The attacker was wounded but not killed, police said.

Police earlier tweeted that they were responding to an incident at the square outside the cathedral and warned the public to stay away. BFMTV reported that hundreds of people were being held inside the cathedral.

Photos on social media showed people inside the cathedral with their hands in the air.

Police asking everyone to raise their hands in the church pic.twitter.com/y5KkyWqdWK — Matthew CurrieHolmes (@mch2k) June 6, 2017

France is still in a state of emergency following the Paris attacks in November 2015, in which 130 people were killed. There has been strong police presence on the streets of Paris since then.