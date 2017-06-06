RedWolves defeat High-Point, match program record for best start to a season

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence RedWolves jumped out to an early lead and defeated High-Point Thomasville 8-4 on Tuesday night at Sparrow Stadium.

Florence scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Joey Polak hit a grounder that HiToms third baseman Brandon Melendez couldn’t handle. Cornell Nixon and Tyler Webb scored to put the RedWolves up 2-0.

They added three more runs in the third, two of them off a hit by Bailey Connell.

With the win, Florence is now a perfect 5-0 to start the season. That ties the program record for best start (2009) in franchise history.

The RedWolves are back in action Wednesday night at Lexington County.