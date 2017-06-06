SCDOT closes down Hwy 301 in Dillon County until mid-July

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced that all lanes of US 301 from Rice Street to Zelle Street will be closed for traffic in the town of Latta beginning Tuesday, June 6th, 2017.

According to SCDOT, the road is being closed for rehabilitation work and is expected to permanently re-open to traffic in mid-July, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to use SC 38 and I-95 to detour this section of US 301.  If traveling on US 301 northbound, turn left onto SC 38 and then right onto I-95 North.  Use Exit 1, near South Of The Border, to continue travel on US 301 north.   If traveling southbound on US 301, turn right onto I-95 South before South Of The Border.   Continue traveling south on I-95 and use Exit 181 to travel east onto SC 38.  Exit SC 38 at the intersection of US 301 to continue on US 301 South towards Florence.

 

