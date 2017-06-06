Tidelands Health recognized for high-performing health plan

GEORGETOWN, SC – Tidelands Health has earned a regional award for its employee partner health insurance plan. The health system won the “High Performing Health Plan Award” from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., which administers Tidelands Health’s benefits and wellness plans.

“Our health plan essentially outperformed similar health plans in the Southeast for value and benefits, thanks to our employee partners’ commitment to health and wellness,” said Jan Harper, Tidelands Health’s senior vice president and chief human resource officer.

Criteria for the award included high wellness plan participation, care pathway disease management and program innovation. In 2016, Tidelands Health added financial wellness and personal health navigators to its health plan.

For seven consecutive years, the health system has been designated a Platinum Fit Friendly Workplace by the American Heart Association.