StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

Warm, humid weather with showers and thunderstorms will continue through Wednesday. Plenty of tropical moisture will linger across the Carolinas as a cold front moves toward the area. This will allow showers and thunderstorms to develop at any time over the next few days with the potential for heavy rain. The cold front will move into the area Tuesday evening, and slowly move to the south on Wednesday. Rain chances will continue on Wednesday, but will slowly dry out from north to south. Cooler, drier weather will move in for Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer, more humid weather will return for the weekend with the chance for pop up storms for the start of next week.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 84-85 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 65-68 inland, 70 beaches.

Wednesday, partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 78-83.