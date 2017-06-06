Two jailed after attack with baseball bat in Florence home

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Two 19-year-olds are in the Florence County Detention Center after a violent attack with a baseball bat in a Florence home Saturday.

Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says Donald Dewey Yates, III, 19, of Florence, broke into a home Saturday on Dunwoody Road. Yates attempted to kill a person inside the home with a baseball bat, adds Major Nunn.

Yates is charged with burglary and attempted murder, but investigators say Yates didn’t act alone.

Sara Elizabeth Bullard, 19, of Myrtle Beach, is accused of helping Yates in the commission of the burglary and attempted murder. Major Nunn says Bullard is charged with accessory before the fact of a felony. The sheriff’s office did not comment on a motive for the attack.

The victim was hospitalized, but their condition was not immediately known at the time of this posting.

Bullard and Yates are being held at the Florence County Detention Center. Bond for Bullard has been set at $8,000 and bond for Yates was denied, confirm Major Nunn.