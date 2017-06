HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A vehicle fire temporarily blocked a portion of U.S. 501 South in the Carolina Forest area, according to a Twitter post from SCDOT.

The fire was reported on U.S. 501 South at Carolina Forest Boulevard and West Perry Road around 5:49 p.m., Tuesday.

The incident was cleared an hour later and traffic resumed. There is no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.