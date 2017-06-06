USC Coach Chad Holbrook Resigns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (June 6, 2017) – After several meetings with Athletics Director Ray Tanner assessing the future of the program, Chad Holbrook has made the decision to resign his duties as head baseball coach at the University of South Carolina effective immediately and pursue other opportunities, it was announced Tuesday night.

“I want to thank our fans, players, coaching staff and everyone that touched Carolina baseball,” said Holbrook. “This will always be a special place for me and my family. Wearing that jersey, being a part of two national championships, and meeting so many great people are things I will always treasure. I will always be a Gamecock! At the end of the day, this was the best decision for us,” continued Holbrook. “I wish Coach Tanner and this program I love so much nothing but the best. Forever to Thee!”

“We thank Coach Holbrook for his dedication and commitment to the program and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Coach Tanner. “He and his family were part of some great memories at South Carolina and we will miss them.”

Coach Tanner will be available to address the future of the baseball program in a press conference at Founders Park on Wednesday afternoon at a time to be announced.