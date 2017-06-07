2 arrested for burglary after victim watches strangers leave her home

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington deputies say they arrested two people for a home burglary on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office was called to Laredo Lane around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday after the victim watched a person she didn’t know leave her home.

Patrol deputies arrested two people behind the home without incident and investigators were able to return all property to the victim, the sheriff’s office said.

Angelia Tiller of Darlington and Manning Brown of Hartsville were charged with burglary second degree and petite larceny.

Both suspects are being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment.