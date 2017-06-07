50th anniversary showing of Don’t Make Waves to be held

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – A free showing of Don’t Make Waves will be held June 9 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the movie.

Myrtle Beach’s Rivoli Theatre hosted the world premiere during the 1967 Sun Fun Festival. According to a City of Myrtle Beach Facebook post, the film starred Tony Curtis, Claudia Cardinale, and was the debut role for Sharon Tate. Parts of the movie were also filmed in Myrtle Beach.

The free 50th anniversary showing will take place on Friday June 9 at 1 p.m, at the Base Recreation Center, located at 800 Gabreski Avenue.

Popcorn and soft drinks will be available for one dollar.

For more information about this event, contact (843) 918-2380.