Andrews Police Chief submits resignation letter

ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – Town officials say the Andrews Police Chief handed in his resignation letter and will be stepping down Friday.

According to Andrews Mayor Frank McClary, Andrews Police Chief Melvyn Garrett and officer Brenda Lambert will be resigning. The mayor said neither party indicated why they were leaving in their resignation letters.

South Strand News reports Melvyn Garrett was serving as interim police chief before he was appointed police chief in August 2016. Garrett was moved up after Mayor McClary fired former Chief Kaynnera Capers after allegations of misconduct surfaced. Though Capers was later cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, Andrews Town Council voted against reinstating him in July 2016.

The town will appoint an interim police chief in the meantime, but the mayor says they have already interviewed some candidates and may already have someone in mind to fill the position.