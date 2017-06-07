Crews continue work on collapsed intersection in Florence County

By Published:
News13 photo

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Edisto Drive remains closed Wednesday as crews continue to make repairs to a collapsed intersection at Wisteria Drive.

Florence City Manager office administrator Amanda Pope says officials are hopeful the road will be open by nightfall Wednesday.

The area was closed to traffic Tuesday night between Claremont and Hillside Drive as crews from the City of Florence, SCDOT and SCE&G made repairs.

According to the City of Florence Facebook page, city crews finished the water line repairs Tuesday night and though water has been restored to customers in the area, SCDOT and SCE&G workers were still on scene working Wednesday morning.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s