Darlington County Sheriff’s Office receives more than $3,600 for K9 vests

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Tuesday afternoon, Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis was presented $3,635 to purchase body armor for the sheriff’s office’s K-9 units.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the money was donated by Todd Glowacki, a former South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper who was able to raise the funds through social media with help from organizations like the Fraternal Order of Police.

“This money will be used to ensure our K-9 units are well protected as they work to keep the people of Darlington County safe,” the post stated.