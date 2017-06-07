Deputies find meth lab while conducting welfare check in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Deputies say they were conducting a welfare check Monday when they discovered a meth lab in a home in Darlington.

A press release from the sheriff’s office states investigators were called to a home on Echo Acres Drive in the early afternoon when they noticed several soft drink bottles with black tape on the cap and a pink crystal substance inside the bottle.

Agents with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit responded and seized 0.5 grams of methamphetamine and more than 50 pounds of hazardous waste.

Daniel Wayne Graham, 32, of Darlington, has been charged with nine counts of manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. Graham is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment.