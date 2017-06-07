Florence County makes third arrest in deadly shooting in May

By Published:
Marquarus Quachan Da-Whan White (left), Tyquez Chamon Copper (center) and Saquwan Tyson Aston Capehart (right) are each charged with murder in the May 20 shooting on Church Street in Florence.

Florence, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has made a third arrest in the deadly May 20  shooting on Church Street.

Saquwan Tyshon Aston Capehart, an 18-year-old man from Florence has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder, murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office press release, Capehart, along with Marquarus Quachan Da-Whan White and Tyquez Chamon Cooper, allegedly discharged firearms into an occupied vehicle, causing injury to one occupant and the death of Jaquaz Cooper.

Capehart is being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. This investigation is still ongoing.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s