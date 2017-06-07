Florence County makes third arrest in deadly shooting in May

Related Coverage Two Florence men face murder charges in weekend car shooting

Florence, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has made a third arrest in the deadly May 20 shooting on Church Street.

Saquwan Tyshon Aston Capehart, an 18-year-old man from Florence has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder, murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office press release, Capehart, along with Marquarus Quachan Da-Whan White and Tyquez Chamon Cooper, allegedly discharged firearms into an occupied vehicle, causing injury to one occupant and the death of Jaquaz Cooper.

Capehart is being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. This investigation is still ongoing.