Florence Police looking for assault and battery suspect

Florence, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is looking for an 18 year old suspect in a May 5 incident that happened at the Northwest Park in the City of Florence.

James Terrell Livingston is wanted by Florence Police on charges of Assault and Battery of a high and aggravated nature. According to the press release, Livingston allegedly assaulted the victim in Northwest Park, resulting in the victim’s hospitalization.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Livingston, please contact the Florence Police Department at (843) 655-3191, or call the Crime stoppers hotline at (843) 667-8477.