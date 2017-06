Georgetown, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County Sheriff is looking to identify a man found in Carver’s Bay on May 28.

According to a press release, the man is “unable to identify himself” and has been placed under emergency protective custody.

The man is described to be about 50 years old, with white hair and blue eyes, and weighs about 150 pounds.

If you know the identity of the man pictured please contact Georgetown County Sheriff’s office at (843) 545-3143.