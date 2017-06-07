Help save a life by donating blood during June 26 collection

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC – Tidelands HealthPoint Center for Health and Fitness will host a blood drive on Monday, June 26.

Members of the community can donate blood from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in the blood mobile parked outside the center, 12965 Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island.

Appointments will take priority, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made by calling 843.237.2205. Online registration can be completed at www.redcross.org.

In addition to having a valid ID, blood donors must be healthy, be at least 17 years old and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds.